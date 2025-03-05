EVMs or ballots, victory for Alliance is assured, says Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has said victory will be for the Alliance in all elections whether through EVMs or ballots.

Speaking at the victory celebrations held at the Telugu Desam central office following the success of the party candidates in the Graduate MLC elections, Lokesh said that only the TD-led ruling alliance could demonstrate a joint commitment to welfare and development in the last eight months of its rule.

Lokesh acknowledged the historical significance of this victory and thanked the graduates who contributed to this. He said the YSR Congress lacked the courage and determination to field candidates in the elections.

Lokesh expressed his gratitude to all party workers and supporters who contributed to the success of the TD. He also affirmed that those who violate the law will not be spared.

Reflecting on the past, Lokesh highlighted the party’s early announcement of candidates for the elections, which he described as a game-changer. Notable victories included those of Alapati Rajendra Prasad, who won the Krishna-Guntur Graduate MLC seat by a margin of 82,000 votes and Rajasekhar, who secured the East-West Godavari Graduate MLC seat with a majority of 77,500 votes.

Lokesh criticised the opposition, stating that the Pulivendula MLA has not recovered from the public backlash.