Every Move Counts, Says Grandmaster Koneru Humpy

Vijayawada: Indian Chess Grandmaster and Padma Shri awardee Koneru Humpy emphasised the value of every moment, particularly in chess, while addressing participants at the 62nd National Chess Championship held at Vignan’s University, Vadlamudi, Guntur district. The event is organised by the Andhra Chess Association under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation, with support from the ministry of youth affairs and sports and the sports authority of Andhra Pradesh.

On the eighth day of the tournament, Koneru Humpy, along with Vignan’s University vice-chancellor Col. Prof. P. Nagabhushan, inaugurated the round by making the ceremonial first move. Speaking on the occasion, Humpy said the championship provides a prestigious platform for budding players to gain exposure and experience. She urged participants to embrace obstacles with courage, practice continuously, and maintain confidence. “Every game is a new lesson. Players must never feel content but always strive to learn more,” she said.

A.K. Varma, head of operations, All India Chess Federation, described chess as a “combination of patience, focus, and intellect” and stressed that such championships serve as training grounds where discipline, perseverance, and positive thinking pave the way to success.

The university vice-chancellor observed that chess is a battle of ideas, where foresight matters as much as strategy. He explained that the square board ensures balanced movement in all directions, making the game unique in sharpening mental faculties.