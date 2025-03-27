Every House Should Have a CCTV Camera to Check Crime: HM Anitha

Vijayawada: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has inaugurated a pilot project for installation of CCTV cameras in Jaggayyapet and said such a step would majorly help control crime.

Anitha said on Thursday, " With the installation of 509 new CCTV cameras, Jaggayyapet Circle will stand as a model in crime control. Like televisions, refrigerators and air conditioners, we want every household to also have a CCTV camera.”

The home minister said this project would soon be implemented in her constituency, Payakaraopet. She appreciated the initiative of Jaggayyapet MLA Sriram Rajagopa alias Tathayya and the NTR District police machinery led by Commissioner Rajasekhar for the installation of CCTVs.

She also thanked everyone who had installed CCTV cameras in their homes, shops etc in the 71 villages in Jaggayyapet. “From now on, CCTV cameras will be installed in every village in AP for the protection and security of the public.”

The home minister said a drone was recently flown over Vizianagaram to catch poker players. Those involved in anti-social activities will be tracked and controlled through technology, she warned.

She claimed that ever since the formation of the alliance government, criminal rings have been busted everywhere with the help of CCTV cameras and drones. Some 1000 CCTV cameras and 28 drones were installed in the NTR District police commissionerate a few days ago.

“The police would crack down on immoral activities linked to alcohol, drugs, ganja and poker with the help of the latest technology. The Shakti app and Shakti teams will protect women. Along with the POCSO Act, the police will go after criminals of all hues and arrest them. Every citizen should help the police in crime control,” she said.

The home minister said, “It is not good for motorists to call MLAs directly when the police catch them without a helmet. The people would put a screen guard on the phones. Instead, why don't they wear a helmet that saves precious lives,” she asked.

“The fines on those who do not use helmets are imposed as per a decision of the central government. If you use a helmet, there is less chance of a life-threatening mishap. Youths must understand that the use of helmets is to save their own lives.”

Anitha unveiled the 'Statistics of Shame' book related to the POCSO Act. She presented certificates of appreciation to the senior police officers who worked for the book.

Jaggayyapet MLA Sriram Rajagopal Tathayya, Nandigama MLA Tangirala Soumya, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, DCPs Gauthami, Saritha and Udayarani, other senior police officers and people of Jaggayyapet participated in the programme.