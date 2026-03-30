Every Grain of Rice Bears Farmer’s Name: AP Sets National Example

Nellore:In a historic first for India, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a role model state by honouring farmers like never before. The state government, led by the coalition administration, has introduced a pioneering initiative where every bag of fine rice supplied to over 41,000 government schools and 400+ welfare hostels prominently features the name of the farmer who grew the grain, along with a special QR code containing detailed information.

This innovative move ensures transparency and recognition, connecting students directly with the source of their food.

Speaking after a comprehensive review in the Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar hailed the coalition government as a “farmer’s government", emphasising its commitment to preserving farmer dignity and welfare. The minister pointed out that during the current Kharif season, the state has recorded a record procurement of 51 lakh metric tonnes of paddy – an unprecedented feat.

Focusing on Nellore district, the minister personally inspected paddy collection in the Kovuru and Sarvepalli constituencies and engaged directly with farmers to understand their challenges.

A subsequent three-hour review meeting with rice millers, officials, and farmers at the district collectorate addressed key issues such as transportation bottlenecks and packaging materials. The government has assured swift solutions, including arranging additional vehicles and revising bank guarantee norms to speed up procurement operations.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla and Joint Collector Venkateshwarlu were present along with other dignitaries, including MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy and MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

Minister Manohar further praised the farmers supplying quality rice without demanding any additional bonus beyond the support price, highlighting their invaluable contribution to the welfare of future generations. He warned of strict action against millers who cause inconvenience to farmers, urging all stakeholders to work collaboratively.

Addressing concerns about fuel and cooking gas shortages circulating on social media, the minister clarified that there is no shortage of LPG or petrol in the state. Recent shipments and increased supply quotas ensure uninterrupted availability. The government is also expanding PNG gas connections in seven major cities to provide alternative fuel sources, reducing dependency and pressure.

This groundbreaking model of farmer recognition through rice packaging and focused attention on paddy procurement marks Andhra Pradesh as a pioneering state, setting a benchmark for others to follow in agricultural transparency and farmer welfare.



