Every Aspect of Liquor Scam Under YSRC Will Be Exposed, Says Excise Minister

Answering a question in the state assembly, the minister said that irregularities took place in many places from the allocation of liquor distilleries to sales.

“Liquor is a business of thousands of crores. Almost `90,000 crore of transactions were done without digital payments,” the minister said, adding, “We are going to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the alcohol-related illegalities during Jagan Reddy's period.”

He said a special investigation would be done by the state CID. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has promised an ED inquiry if necessary, he said.

Ravindra said the irregularities in the sale of alcohol were already disclosed through a white paper. “By taking advantage of the weakness of the liquor lovers, the brands that were available till then were removed and crazy brands were introduced.”

“Thousands of people lost their lives after drinking the low-quality liquor, and thousands of people were admitted to hospitals with kidney and liver problems.”

“On the other hand, the government increased beer prices and ganja was made available across the state. This ruined the lives of the youth,” the minister averred.

He said Marijuana was also supplied in every street shop, causing an increase in crime.

Kollu Ravindra said, “Jagan Reddy had promised that he would completely ban alcohol. After coming to power, he took up the sale of alcohol by watering down his promise to a ‘step-by-step ban’ and in the process he filled his pockets.”

“They started a new drama, they increased the liquor rates by saying that this would help reduce the consumption. As the prices went up, people lost their lives by switching to natu sara (illicit liquor) and ganja as alternatives.”

Twenty persons had died after drinking adulterated liquor in Jangareddygudem, he noted.