Events, DJ Shows To Spice Up New Year Fete

Kakinada: Many hotels and resorts are making arrangements to celebrate the arrival of the New Year fete in a grand fashion. Though some of the hotels are campaigning to arrange "DJ shows" in the celebrations, it is said that they don't have qualified DJ shows. They are only engaging event organisers and selling tickets in the name of DJ Shows.

A resort in Gollaprolu mandal has announced three ticket categories for its celebration. For Rs 1,500, unlimited meals will be provided, while Rs 2,500 tickets include food and liquor. The premium Rs 4,000 tickets offer private rooms and tables for an exclusive experience. In Kakinada, five hotels are organizing similar events, with DJ shows as their main attraction.

However, professional DJs like Syam, a seasoned performer with over a decade of experience and training from a Mumbai institute, expressed dissatisfaction. “Qualified DJs understand crowd management and safety measures. Unfortunately, many event managers are hiring untrained performers and falsely marketing their events as DJ shows,” he said.

Syam highlighted that some event organizers resort to using two or three live dancers or singers, who lack the skills and knowledge required to ensure a safe and engaging experience for attendees. “This affects the reputation of genuine DJs. In tier-two cities like Kakinada, we see fewer crowds and less interest due to such mismanagement,” he added.

Despite these challenges, Syam is performing at a Kakinada hotel this New Year and notes how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the DJ scene. “Gone are the days of lugging heavy sound equipment. With just an iPad or laptop, we can now create exceptional experiences,” he explained. While the celeb