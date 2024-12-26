Etikoppaka toys to represent AP in 2025 Republic Day Parade

Visakhapatnam:Andhra Pradesh's famous Etikoppaka toys, in 1:1 dimensions with a song of 50 seconds, have been selected to feature on the state's tableau during the 2025 Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

AP is among the 17 states chosen to present their cultural heritage during the prestigious parade along the Kartavya Path.

The selection marks a significant moment for Andhra Pradesh, coming seven years after the state's previous representation through Kondapalli-Kuchipudi toys in 2017. The Etikoppaka toys, known for their unique craftsmanship, hold a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in recognition of their authenticity and cultural significance.

The centrepiece of the tableau will feature a hand-crafted idol of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, accompanied by representations of Lord Ganesh, Haridasu and Bommala Koluvu, which are part of the rich Telugu cultural tradition.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Information and Public Relations Department (Vijayawada) joint collector Kiran detailed the four-stage selection process. "First, we create a 2D design for state government’s approval. Then, we develop a 3D model, incorporate lyrics, and finally submit a miniature design to the team appointed by the government of India. Each stage requires approval from the appointed team," he explained.

Kiran disclosed that he wrote the lyrics of the 50-second song to be played. These have been sung by cinema professionals.

G. Santosh, the artisan crafting the toys, revealed that he uses the traditional Ankudu tree wood with lacquer finishing and natural dyes. "We create colours naturally; for instance, we mix turmeric with indigo to produce green," he explained.

The tableau will depict various scenes, including a village setting, a mother with her baby, a girl in a garden, and a priest reciting Vedic mantras.

The tradition of crafting Etikoppaka toys dates back to the early 1800s. These recently gained international recognition with the GI tag. Their production is eco-friendly, ensuring that each toy is unique and safe for children.

Etikoppaka toys have been highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "Mann Ki Baat" programme. The PM emphasised their cultural significance and the need to support indigenous crafts.

Incidentally, the Andhra Pradesh government has initiated block plantation to cultivate more Ankudu trees in the agency areas of Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.