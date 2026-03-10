ESI Scheme Ensures Health Security For Workers: Subhash

VIJAYAWADA: Labour minister Vasamsetty Subhash on Tuesday said the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme plays a vital role in providing health security and social protection to workers and their families.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the ESI scheme, the minister said the ESI Act, which came into force in 1948, was a landmark legislation aimed at ensuring social security for workers across the country. The scheme safeguards workers and their families from financial distress caused by illness, maternity, disability or accidents during the course of employment.

Subhash said the ESI scheme has been implemented in Andhra Pradesh since 1955 and has expanded significantly over the years. It now provides medical services to workers employed in thousands of industries across the state.

He said the government has developed a healthcare network to make medical services easily accessible to workers. At present, 79 ESI dispensaries are functioning across the state with nearly 100 doctors providing medical services.

Through these centres, workers and their families receive primary healthcare, outpatient treatment, preventive health services and referral facilities to higher medical institutions when required.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to workers’ welfare, the minister said steps would be taken to further expand ESI services and improve medical facilities for workers in the state.

On the occasion, the minister also handed over permanent pension benefits to the families of deceased insured persons.

Former High Court judge U. Durga Prasad, ESIC regional director Rama Rao, joint director Pranav Kumar, state medical officer Pradeep Kumar, joint director Ramu, and ESIC officials and staff attended the event.