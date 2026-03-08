Escalating Gulf War Leading To High Anxiety In Srikakulam District

Visakhapatnam: The escalating war between Iran on one side and Israel and the United States on the other has increased the fear among many families in the Srikakulam district, particularly in Tekkali, Palasa, Sompeta, and Ichchapuram constituencies.

Many of the people from these constituencies are employed as welders, fitters, fabricators, and helpers in various industries across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

With reports of Iranian missile attacks on several Gulf cities, families of these workers in Srikakulam district are anxious. Mobile phones are their only means of checking the safety of loved ones.

Reports from Abu Dhabi indicate that missiles have landed in areas, such as Mustafa, Mohammed Dinzai City, Alfalah, and Khalifa City, prompting residents to stay indoors. Telugu workers have reportedly confined themselves to their apartments, fearful of going outside.

“Missiles have been falling with loud noises for three days. We are afraid to step outside,” stated B. Chinna Rao, a worker from Vajrapukotturu.

The situation in Dubai is similarly tense, with many Telugu migrants living near the American military bases. “We do not know what might happen at any moment,” said C. Kamesh, who migrated from Palasa. Families in Sompeta mandal are reporting that the environment is increasingly becoming dangerous.

Back in Srikakulam, parents and relatives are distraught. “My son migrated for a better life. The missile attacks from Iran and America are frightening,” said Cherapalli Dalamma. Others, such as Budagatla Punyavati from Vajrapukotturu, shared their concerns about their children working in Qatar. Despite assurances from the migrants that they are safe, the families remain unsettled, as they do not know what might happen the next moment.

B. Jaya, whose husband is in the Gulf, stated, “Our growing anxiety highlights how global conflicts impact local communities. We are caught between hope and fear while awaiting news from the Gulf.”