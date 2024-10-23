Erratic rains force labourers to migrate from Kurnool

Kurnool: Following the conclusion of Dasara, a significant number of people dependent on labour in Yemmiganur, Adoni and other constituencies have begun migrating to other states in search of work, a practice locally known as "Suggi."

As opportunities of local employment are scarce due to rains being scant, these people are heading to Karnataka, Telangana and eastern parts of Andhra Pradesh. Approximately 300 families from Kosigi and 50 families from Chirankal village left for Karnataka and Telangana on Sunday.

Similarly, several families from Muchigeri village in Peddakadaburu mandal migrated to Guntur, while 50 agricultural labourers from Peddakadabur SC Colony left for Raichur in Karnataka on Monday.

Residents of areas, such as Yemmiganur, Adoni, Alur, Mantralayam, Pathikonda, and other parts of Kurnool district, regularly migrate for work to states like Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu for work. They return home only during the agricultural season, for festivals, or important events like elections.

Yemmiganur constituency, comprising 52 panchayats and 32 habitations, is heavily reliant on agriculture. However, drought and erratic rainfall patterns have undermined agriculture, severely affecting livelihoods. Rain-fed crops over 20,000 hectares have already suffered damage. Irrigation schemes like the Tungabhadra River, Gajuladinne project, and lower Tungabhadra canals have been insufficient in meeting the agricultural demand.

This has forced many farmers to abandon their unproductive farms and migrate. Farmers from villages such as Poolachinta, Mugathi, Mittasomapuram, Nandavaram and others have joined the exodus.

Hanumanthu, a local farmer from Yemmiganur, said more than 3,000 people from Nandavaram and over 4,000 from Yemmiganur mandal have migrated in search of work. Many are heading to cities like Warangal, Guntur, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

An official from panchayatraj department, however, stated that rural employment guarantee programmes are in place. Efforts are also being made to increase the number of workdays, as per the directives of the district collector.