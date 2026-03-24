Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Power, Water During Summer: Gottipati

Nellore: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Monday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and drinking water in Addanki municipality of Prakasam district during the summer.

Chairing a review meeting at the municipal office, he assessed ongoing development works and stressed timely completion of CC roads and side drains across all wards. He also called for prioritising sanitation under the “Swachhandhra–Swarnandhra” initiative.

The minister instructed officials to complete all pending works without delay and later held a grievance redressal programme, receiving petitions from the public.

He inspected the Town Hall under construction at Bhavani Centre, being built at a cost of ₹3.50 crore, and emphasised maintaining quality standards and adhering to deadlines.

At the Community Health Centre, he reviewed medical services and infrastructure, including the temporarily functioning ART and dialysis centres. He directed officials to expedite construction of the new ART building, estimated at ₹65 lakh, and to prioritise essential facilities such as bathrooms.

He also distributed 21 tri-scooters to differently-abled beneficiaries, supported by film producer Kilaru Venkata Satish.

He said over 10,000 bicycles had been distributed to students in the constituency and 196 tri-motor vehicles provided to differently-abled beneficiaries so far. Officials and public representatives were present.