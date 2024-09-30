Ensure Timely Resolution of Public Grievances, AP Minister Tells Officials

Visakhapatnam: Minister of women and child welfare and tribal welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani, participated in a district-level Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) meeting at the Mandal Parishad Office in Saluru on Monday. This was her second attendance at a PGRS, following a similar meeting at the district headquarters on August 12.

During the session, the minister emphasised the importance of promptly addressing public grievances and instructed the Rural Water Supply wing to ensure all households in villages receive taps under the Jal Jeevan Mission. She urged officials to prioritise these issues and resolve them as quickly as possible.

The PGRS received numerous grievances from attendees, reflecting a wide range of community concerns. In response, district collector A. Shyam Prasad mandated that all grievances be thoroughly investigated within 15 days to ensure timely resolutions.





Surge in complaints hits GVMC over red clay mining permits

The Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation (GVMC) headquarters received 102 petitions through the Public Problem Redressal System (PGRS), reflecting a surge in complaints. Allegations suggest that the GVMC's Town Planning Department has not adequately addressed several issues, particularly regarding the seemingly arbitrary granting of permits for mining red clay dunes, which has led to a significant increase in complaints.



Petition distribution by zones is as follows: 2 for the 1st zone, 18 for the 2nd zone, 22 for the 3rd zone, 7 for the 4th zone, 16 for the 5th zone, 16 for the 6th zone, 1 for the 7th zone, 7 for the 8th zone, and 13 for other zones. These complaints cover various departments, including: GVMC Administration and Accounts (3), Revenue (11), Public Health (9), Town Planning (51), Engineering (20), Horticulture and Forestry (3) and UCD (5). GVMC commissioner Dr. P. Sampat Kumar emphasised the urgency of addressing these complaints and has instructed department heads to ensure prompt responses and resolutions within the stipulated time.