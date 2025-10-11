Ensure Success Of PM’s Super GST – Super Savings Vijaya Utsav: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh reviewed the arrangements for the Super GST – Super Savings Vijaya Utsav public meeting in Kurnool on October 16, along with senior ministers and officials on Friday.

The minister urged all public representatives and departments to work in full coordination to ensure the success of the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the public meeting along with the chief minister and deputy chief minister.

The meeting was attended by ministers Payyavula Keshav, Satya Kumar Yadav and Vangalapudi Anita, chief secretary K Vijayanand and senior officials Karthikeya Mishra, Piyush Kumar and Ahmad Babu.

With Diwali approaching, Lokesh directed officials to hold Grand GST Shopping Festivals in district headquarters from October 16 to 19, highlighting the savings benefits under the new GST structure.

Minister Lokesh explained that, according to the schedule, the PM would arrive at the Sunnipenta helipad in the morning, travel by road to Srisailam, offer prayers at the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and then proceed to the meeting venue at Rangamayuri Green Hills, Nannur, near Kurnool. After the address, the PM would leave for Orvakal airport in the evening and return to New Delhi.

Officials informed the ministers’ panel that as part of the GST awareness drive, 98,985 programmes have been conducted from village to state level, including events in educational institutions, hospitals, business establishments, MSME units and farmers’ centres.

Student competitions in essay writing, public speaking and painting on GST themes were organised across the state. A notable focus was on hospitals, where 22,500 awareness programmes explained the benefits of the new GST regime.

Finance minister Payyavula Keshav said automobile sales in the state have jumped by over 33 per cent after GST reforms, with luxury car sales showing a positive trend following the removal of cess.