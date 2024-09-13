Ensure Speed and Justice in Resolving Claims of Flood Victims: CM Naidu Tells Banks, Insurance Firms

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has asked insurance firms and bankers to ensure speed and justice in resolving the compensation claims of flood victims.



“The central and state governments are doing their best to help the flood-affected people of AP. Likewise, insurance companies and banks too should deliver their services in a speedy manner,” the chief minister said at a review meeting he held at the Pingali Venkayya Meeting Hall at the NTR District Collectorate on Friday.

The meeting was attended by finance minister Payyavula Keshav, chief secretaries Neerabh Prasad and Piyush Kumar, district collector Srijana and others.

Discussions centred on matters like resolving flood damage claims, loan rescheduling, restructuring, moratorium, approval of new need-based loans, and electronic goods repair, among other issues. Representatives from insurance companies, bankers, electronic goods companies and urban companies participated in the meeting.

Naidu said, “Claims should be resolved within seven days from now. No one should be unjustly treated, and justice should reach the final mile.”

“Unprecedented flooding has affected Vijayawada. Assistance is needed for those caught in a humanitarian crisis. Innovative ideas were implemented to assist the public. Over 110 fire engines were used to clean homes and roads. A facilitation centre was established in the Vijayawada sub-collector office to expedite the insurance claim settlement for property loss in flood-affected areas. You must ensure fair settlements,” Naidu said.

The Chief Minister called for detailed assessment of every claim on damage to vehicles, homes and commercial properties and full settlements. Efforts should be made to complete the process within 10 days.

He said, “The level of satisfaction should be assessed constantly by obtaining data through IVRS, phone calls and various other methods to ensure service delivery. No one should be unjustly treated. The survey must be expedited. If necessary, increase the number of field surveyors.”

“Forced settlements should not occur under any circumstance. If rules are violated in claim resolution, the government will take necessary steps.”

Naidu said, “Proactively, banks should render services to the flood-affected people. Loan rescheduling and restructuring facilities must be implemented.”

He said there should be no obligations like collateral security and there be no additional burden regarding interest rates.

Need-based loans should be extended to the affected people. Companies need to act with a sense of social responsibility in repairing damaged electronic goods, offering services with a 100 per cent labour charge waiver and up to a 50 per cent discount on spare parts,” he said.