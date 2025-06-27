Ensure Quality, Uninterrupted Power Supply To Consumers: CS

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand instructed the AP Power Utilities to implement all possible measures to ensure a quality, uninterrupted power supply to electricity consumers in the state. During a virtual review meeting on Thursday, attended by APCPDCL CMD P. Pulla Reddy, APTRANSCO Grid Director A.K.V. Bhaskar, APCPDCL Director (Projects) T.V.S.N. Murthy, and other officials, the Chief Secretary emphasized that any disruption in power supply must be addressed and resolved immediately.

The CS directed APCPDCL to establish teams at each mandal to quickly identify issues such as jumper faults, hanging wires, and low voltage instances, ensuring they are resolved promptly to maintain an uninterrupted electricity supply. He also suggested utilizing drone technology to monitor remote areas for any jumper or wire problems, and instructed that any detected faults should be repaired as soon as possible.

He assured a steady power supply to households, commercial establishments, and industries, advising the department to focus on preventing "tripping" events, which are brief interruptions, and to take proactive measures to eliminate them. He noted that even minor outages can cause significant inconvenience to the public, highlighting the need for effective monitoring and immediate remedial actions.

APCPDCL CMD P. Pulla Reddy reported that 1,503 agricultural feeders are currently receiving a continuous power supply for nine hours. Residents and commercial consumers across municipalities, mandals, and villages are being served without any load relief.

Officials also briefed the Chief Secretary on recent feeder breakdowns and transformer failures. They reported that on June 24, of the 81 feeder breakdowns, 79 were restored on the same day. Among 170 failed Distribution Transformer (DTR) units, 110 were repaired immediately, and efforts are underway to restore the remaining 60 units. Currently, approximately 1,440 healthy DTRs are in operation.