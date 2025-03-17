Ensure No Drinking Water Shortage in Summer: Minister Bharath

Kurnool: Industries and commerce minister T.G. Bharath on Sunday instructed officials to ensure that there is no drinking water shortage in Kurnool district during the ensuing summer.

He was speaking at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting presided over by ZP chairman Y. Papireddy.

During the meeting, Bharath raised concerns about many overhead storage tanks developing leaks. He asked the Rural Water Supply superintendent engineer whether they inspected the tanks.

Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju highlighted severe water shortages in the western part of Kurnool district. He said ₹60 crore has been allocated from MP funds to address the water crisis in Kodumuru and Aluru constituencies. He pointed out that three TMC of water from Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) is being allocated at the Alarudinne Bridge near Aspari for the Gajuladinne project. He proposed that installing a pipeline from this point would resolve the acute water scarcity in Hattekal, Puppala Doddi and Billekallu villages.

Zilla Parishad chairman Papireddy suggested that gram panchayat funds could be utilised to tackle water shortages in villages. If these are insufficient, officials can tap into the mandal parishad funds. He stressed on the need to construct reservoirs in the region to effectively harness Krishna River water.

Those who participated in the meeting included Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, Aluru MLA B. Virupakshi, Nandikotkur MLA G. Jayasurya, district collector P. Ranjit Basha, Nandyal district collector G. Rajakumari, assistant collector Challa Kalyani and Kurnool Zilla Parishad CEO Nasara Reddy.