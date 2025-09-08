Ensure Hassle-free Urea Supply: Eluru Collector

Kakinada: Eluru District Collector K. Vetri Selvi on Sunday directed officials to ensure the smooth and need-based distribution of urea fertiliser to farmers.

During a review meeting with officials from the agriculture department, cooperatives, and Markfed, the collector emphasised coordinated planning among departments to facilitate even distribution. She also urged officials to educate farmers on the adverse effects of excessive urea usage.

Addressing farmers, she assured that there was no need to worry about supply, noting that an additional 1,000 tons of urea will arrive in the district on September 10 and 13. The collector instructed DAO Habib Bhasha to oversee prompt distribution through cooperative societies and to take measures to prevent urea from being smuggled to other districts.

District cooperative officer Arimilli Srinivasa Rao, Markfed district manager Ch. Prasad Gupta, assistant directors of the agriculture department and mandal agriculture officers participated in the meeting.

Sundays on Cycle’ draws attention to active lifestyle

Visakhapatnam: The Waltair division of East Coast Railway hosted an energetic ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event, as a part of the nationwide Fit India movement, to encourage regular physical activity among employees and the citizens. The initiative saw the active involvement of officers, children, eminent sportspersons, and employees. The East Coast Railway Sports Association organised the cycle rally under the leadership of divisional railway manager Lalit Bohra, coordinated by sports officer M. Haranadh and general secretary N. Usha. The rally commenced from the DRM residence and traversed the DRM office, Wireless Colony, Dolphin Nose Colony, and Station Road.

Bharath accuses YSRCP of misleading onion farmers

Kurnool: Industries minister T.G. Bharath criticised YSRCP leaders for misleading onion farmers. He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had already announced that the government would purchase onions at ₹1,200 per quintal, and it was closely monitoring the issue to ensure farmers do not incur any loss.

Bharath alleged that YSRCP leaders, rejected by the people in recent elections, are politicising every issue instead of acknowledging their past failures. He said the present government is implementing welfare schemes and is focusing on development, while YSRCP leaders are spreading false claims to mislead farmers.

IMD issues rain forecast for AP

Visakhapatnam: A trough now runs from cyclonic circulation associated with depression over north Gujarat and adjoining southwest Rajasthan to Chhattisgarh across Madhya Pradesh between 3.1 and 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height. Similarly, the upper air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level persists, according to the IMD, Amaravati report on Sunday.

Under the influence of the two systems, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over NCAP and Yanam, and strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema till September 10. The report said that on September 11, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over the same areas. The heavy rains will continue on September 12 and 13.

During the last 24 hours, Tuni received the highest rainfall of 3.8 cms, followed by Kukunoor 3.7, Pathapatnam 2.6, Vepada 2.4, Mandasa 2.2, Kunavaram 2.4, and Parvathipuram 2.4 cms.

Allagadda schoolgirls trained in taekwondo

Kurnool: Allagadda DSP K. Pramod, along with members of the Shakti and Taekwondo Association, conducted a self-defense training programme for students at Ambedkar Gurukul Girls School in Allagadda town. Around 80 students learned basic taekwondo techniques over 15 days. On Sunday, DSP Pramod distributed certificates to those who completed the training.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Self-defense is an essential skill every girl must learn. It builds self-confidence and equips them with the courage to protect themselves in challenging situations.”

Taekwondo trainer Chandramouli taught students ways to prevent eve-teasing, sexual harassment, and attacks. Allagadda town circle inspector Yugandhar, SI Nagina, and school principal Firdose also participated in the programme.

Srisailam reservoir gets moderate inflows

Kurnool: The Srisailam reservoir has begun receiving inflow from the upper catchment areas, currently receiving 1,89,564 cusecs of water. Consequently, officials are releasing 1,84,688 cusecs downstream from the project. The reservoir now holds 211.48 tmc ft of water, just below its full capacity of 215.8 tmc ft.

At the Sunkesula Barrage, 48,000 cusecs of water are being received while releasing 47,086 cusecs. Similarly, the Jurala project is receiving 1,13,739 cusecs and releasing 1,07,258 cusecs downstream. The inflows at Sunkesula remain steady, with moderate contributions coming only from Jurala. Currently, only one gate at Srisailam is open for water release.

Tension grips Ongole during shobha yatra

Nellore: Tension gripped Ongole on Sunday during the Vinayaka shobha yatra after clashes broke out between youths and police over the procession route. Organisers from the Maruthi Nagar Ganapati Utsav Committee had taken Lord Ganesha in a procession for immersion.

Police also permitted the procession to proceed on the Kurnool road–Guntur road–Kottapatnam route, but a group of youths attempted to divert the procession through the main road under the flyover bridge. When police objected, citing traffic disruptions, heated arguments broke out, followed by a scuffle. As a result, two traffic police personnel were injured. Police later registered cases against the youths involved in the incident.

In a related incident, Ongole two-town police booked a case against YSRCP in-charge Chundoori Ravi.

Clouds block view of Blood Moon

Vijayawada: The hopes of lunar eclipse viewers in Vijayawada to watch the blood moon on Sunday were dampened due to cloudy skies.

The Vijayawada Skywatchers and the Jana Vignana Vedika had made arrangements on the historical Gandhi Hill to watch the lunar eclipse. Youths and students from various areas came there to view the lunar eclipse, but were disappointed with the cloudy atmosphere.

Vijayawada Skywatchers amateur, A Radhakrishna, said that the weather was a big barrier to viewing the lunar eclipse. The sky was overcast with around 92 per cent average cloud cover during the eclipse period, which blocked a clear view of the lunar eclipse.

He said this led to disappointment among viewers and added, “We are waiting for a chance to view the lunar eclipse if the sky turns clear.”

Vijayawada Skywatchers organiser Pothina Uma and Jana Vignana Vedika representative Velaga Srinivas said they put in a lot of hope and made arrangements on Gandhi Hill, which was very suitable to clearly view the sky and lunar eclipse. “We will wait for some time for a chance to view the lunar eclipse if the sky becomes clear with the passing out of the clouds, but those chances were meagre.”

Most Kurnool city people remain indoors during lunar eclipse

Kurnool: Lunar eclipse on Sunday night prompted many residents of Kurnool district to remain indoors. This follows long-held traditional beliefs about eclipses and their effect on health.

Families avoided stepping out after sunset, saying staying inside helps ward off possible ill effects of the eclipse.

Further, as part of customary practices, several households placed darbha grass—considered sacred and protective in Hindu tradition—on cooked food, groceries, and even water storage containers. It is believed darbha prevents any negative influence of the eclipse on consumables.

Some residents also covered their water tanks on rooftops and kept windows closed until the eclipse ended.

Major temples in the region, including Srisailam, Ahobilam, Mahanandi and Yaganti, closed ahead of the eclipse on Sunday, as per the standard temple protocol observed across many parts of the state. Priests will reopen the temples after performing purification rituals before regular darshanam resumes.

However, some younger people as well as others watched the eclipse, pointing out that there is no scientific evidence of harm from an eclipse.

Man held for sexual assault on minor girl

Anantapur: In a shocking incident, a man with a criminal background attempted to rape a five-year-old girl in Kadapa town on Sunday. However, locals rescued the girl after nabbing him.

Police said Rajkumar, who was a native of Bharathsing Nagar, was involved in five criminal cases and was on bail. He eyed a five-year-old girl and lured her while she was playing in the street, as she was alone and her parents were at work.

Rajkumar tried to assault the girl; however, he was nabbed after the girl shouted for help, and locals caught him and handed him over to the police. Kadapa women police station DSP Balaswamy Reddy appreciated the initiative of locals to rescue the girl and said the accused was already involved in five cases. The case was registered under POCSO.

SI rescues man hanging from tree branch in canal

Kakinada: Bikkavole sub-inspector V. Ravichandra Kumar saved the life of a 35-year-old person, Kundeti Ravi Kumar, who jumped into a canal near Bikkavole on Sunday.

According to the police, Ravi Kumar’s wife went to her parents' house at Mandapeta three months back in a fit of anger at her husband. But she did not return. Upset over her behaviour, Ravi Kumar jumped into a canal from the Bikkavole bridge. But he fell on a tree and was hanging from a branch.

At the same time, the sub-inspector, V. Ravichandra Kumar, along with his private driver, Ganesh, was on the way and noticed him. Both the SI and his driver went to the canal, climbed the tree, and saved his life. People appreciated the SI and his driver for their courage.

Drunk driving claims three lives

Visakhapatnam: Three persons, including two from the same family, were killed in a road accident when a speeding car rammed into three bikes at high speed near a fuel station at Alamanda of Jami mandal in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening.

The driver of the car escaped death with minor injuries as the airbag of the vehicle opened on impact. The deceased persons have been identified as B. Sagar and Suresh. The identity of the third person could not be established. Locals alleged that the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol.

IFS officer alleges plot to kill him; wife files counter plaint

Nellore: A family dispute of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer B. Srinivasulu Reddy took a dramatic turn on Sunday after he accused his wife, Renuka, of conspiring to kill him for financial gain and pursuing an alleged extramarital relationship.

Speaking to the media at his residence in BV Nagar, Reddy stated that he and Renuka are married with two children. He alleged that due to his frequent postings in remote areas, his wife developed an affair with another man. He claimed to possess evidence, including call records, online payment transactions and witness statements, to support his allegations.

Reddy further stated that the matter is already sub judice and criticised his wife for making false statements at a press conference held a day earlier.

“When the matter is under judicial consideration, is it appropriate to present misleading claims before the media?” he questioned.

He also accused his wife of plotting to eliminate him to pursue personal interests and demanded that action be taken against her for attempting to damage his reputation as a senior officer.

In response, Renuka refuted the allegations and filed a counter-complaint with the DISHA Police in Nellore city. She claimed that her husband was attempting to enter into a fourth marriage and was preventing her from accessing their residence. Investigations are underway.