Ensure All Eligible Poor Get Schemes: Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy

Nellore: Tirupati MP and DISHA chairman Gurumoorthy directed officials to ensure that eligible poor beneficiaries receive all central welfare schemes without fail. He stressed that officials must work with integrity for the welfare and development of the weaker sections.

At the district DISHA review meeting, held at the Tirupati collectorate via video conference on Saturday, the MP, along with district collector Dr S. Venkateshwar, reviewed the progress of central and state schemes across departments.

Gurumoorthy instructed officials to effectively implement schemes such as PM Gram Adarsh Yojana, MGNREGS, PM-KUSUM, and PM Surya Ghar.

He asked departments to extend full support to KVB Puram’s Kalattur village, which suffered heavy damage during Cyclone Montha, including clearing sand deposits from farmlands, compensating for livestock loss, supplying seeds, and speedy disbursal of crop insurance. He also announced an allocation of ₹1 crore from MP-LADS funds for cyclone relief. The MP urged authorities to take measures to prevent frequent accidents on the Renigunta–Naidupeta highway, develop service roads, and improve rural connectivity. He stressed the need for faster utilisation of MP-LADS funds, stating that delays hinder further allocations. He also called for coordination between the revenue and forest departments to resolve issues with the issuance of pattas for SC/ST farmlands.

Collector Dr. Venkateshwar warned that absence from DISHA meetings will invite action and insisted that welfare schemes must reach all eligible beneficiaries. He said the next meeting will be held in February and that all departments receiving Central funds must attend and submit ATR reports.

Officials from multiple departments, municipal chairpersons, the ZP CEO, and local representatives participated in the meeting.