Ensure a 24x7 Uninterrupted and Reliable Electricity Supply

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand directed the state power utilities to ensure 24x7 uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply while maintaining strict financial prudence in procurement.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials of APGenco, APTransco, Discoms, and NREDCAP on Thursday, he reiterated the need for dynamic and cost-effective procurement strategies through continuous monitoring of market prices and renewable energy trends.

The Chief Secretary noted that power availability for November 2025 is projected at 213 MU against an expected grid demand of 218 MU. Renewable energy will contribute significantly, with solar generation ranging between 70 MW and 1,870 MW, and wind power between 90 MW and 400 MW. The 500 MW Sileru Hydro Station will be optimally utilised for daytime balancing and evening peak demand.

Reviewing October’s performance, the CS said flexible daily procurement instead of long-term tie-ups saved costs and ensured stable supply despite an initial deficit projection.

Commending the coordinated efforts of utilities, he urged them to sustain the same efficiency in the coming months.

Vijayanand directed APGenco to maintain an average thermal generation of 4,200 MW in November and to secure adequate quality coal for high-capacity units. He instructed close monitoring of ongoing works at Dr NTTPS and Dr MVR RTPP to ensure completion by March 2026. The Chief Secretary also sought speedy progress in pumped storage projects and coordination with APSPCL and NREDCAP for solar park development.