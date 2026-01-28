Engineering Student Found Dead in Private Hostel

Tirupati: A 20-year-old BTech student was found dead in a private hostel at Narayanavanam mandal in Tirupati district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep Ram, a first-year BTech (EEE) student of a private engineering college in Puttur. A native of Pattikonda in Kurnool district, he was staying at Sri Krishna Hostel in Narayanavanam for his studies.

According to police, hostel inmates noticed the student's body and alerted the authorities. Police reached the spot and informed his family.

The body was shifted to the Puttur government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. Narayanavanam Sub-Inspector Srinivasulu said the circumstances leading to the alleged suicide are being examined.