Engineering College Open on Gandhi Jayanti: SFI, DYFI Demand Action

Kurnool: Student organisations SFI and DYFI have strongly condemned K.V. Subbareddy College for holding examinations on Mahatma Gandhi’s Jayanti, a national holiday.

Leaders from both organisations, including SFI district president Rangappa, district secretary Abdullah, and DYFI district secretary Nagesh, criticised the college for disrespecting the father of the nation and causing undue mental stress to students.

The student leaders argued that the college not only charges exorbitant fees but also disregards the importance of national holidays by scheduling classes and examinations on such occasions.

They expressed their disappointment and frustration with the college's decision, urging the state government, district collector, and JNTU to take immediate action against the institution for its disregard of national sentiments and its impact on student well-being.