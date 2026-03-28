Engineer-turned-farmer Strikes Gold With Chrysanthemum Farming

NELLORE: Defying conventional farming patterns in the dry uplands of Nellore district, a young farmer has turned chrysanthemum cultivation into a profitable venture using modern techniques under a shade net.

Sanagapu Chiranjeevi, an engineering graduate from Mudigedu village, left a career in private companies to pursue agriculture. Driven by market demand and an interest in horticulture, he chose to cultivate chrysanthemums (chamanthi) under controlled conditions.

On his one-acre plot, Chiranjeevi invested about ₹25 lakh in a shade net structure and an additional ₹9–10 lakh on land preparation, drip irrigation, mulching and inputs. He procured nearly 60,000 saplings at ₹3.50 each from Pune and Mydukuru.

Starting cultivation in November 2024, his farm reached full bloom by January, despite initial scepticism about growing flowers in an upland region.

The farm now yields around 50 kg of flowers daily, fetching ₹100 to ₹200 per kg depending on demand. With strong demand during weddings, festivals and temple rituals, he earns over ₹5,000 per day by supplying to markets in Nellore and Podalakur.

Between November 2024 and February 2025, he harvested 4.5 to 5 tonnes of flowers, recovering his investment and generating steady profits. He expects higher returns in the coming seasons as the infrastructure is already in place.

Chiranjeevi received nearly 50 per cent subsidy from the horticulture department for the shade net and cultivation costs, improving the viability of the venture.

Earlier, he worked as a field officer under MGNREGS from 2014 to 2019. He now manages 4.5 acres of farmland while also working as a marketing executive in a drip irrigation company. With support from his wife Bhavani, he also cultivates vegetables such as ridge gourd and bitter gourd under pandals.

Recognising his success, the district administration has honoured him as a “Champion Farmer” and encouraged him to guide other farmers.

Chiranjeevi’s journey highlights how innovation and perseverance can make farming a sustainable and rewarding livelihood for rural youth.