Engg student dies in road mishap

Kurnool: A tragic accident claimed the life of a 20-year-old engineering student, Kalyan, on National Highway No. 40 near Yarraguntla in Sirivella mandal on Thursday.

Kalyan, a resident of Padmanabharao Street in Allagadda town, was travelling on a two-wheeler to his college in Nandyal when a car struck him from behind. The collision resulted in severe head injuries, leading to his death on the spot.

The police shifted the body to Nandyal for an autopsy and registered a case to investigate the incident.



