Endowment assistant commissioner Shanti denies charge of extra-marital ties with Vijayasai Reddy

Vijayawada: Endowment department assistant commissioner Kalingiri Shanti has refuted allegations from her husband, Manipati Madan Mohan, that she had conceived a child from Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy.

In a clarification on Sunday, Shanti told the media that she conceived the baby when she was in a living-together relationship with her friend, Subash. The allegation made by her husband Madan Mohan was baseless and motivated, she said.

Shanti said she met MP Vijayasai Reddy for the first time in 2016 for official matters while she was working in Visakhapatnam.

“With the help of Vijayasai Reddy, we strived to enhance the Endowment Department’s revenue by increasing the annual lease amount of a private resort operating on a 30-acre land belonging to Prema Samajam. This was an institution of the Endowment Department on Beach Road,” Shanti said.

“This apart, I had no personal relationship with Vijayasai Reddy and never interacted with him other than for official work,” she asserted.

On her married life with Madan Mohan, Shanti said, “We wed in 2013 and had twin girls in 2015. Unable to bear the physical and mental torture from Madan Mohan, we divorced as per our caste customs in December, 2016.”

“In 2019, Madan Mohan went to the US for higher studies. I secured my job in 2020, met lawyer Subash. We developed an acquaintance, resulting in the birth of a baby,” Shanti said.

She alleged that Madan Mohan, in his written complaint to the commissioner of the Endowments Department, mentioned Vijayasai Reddy's name and cited an “extramarital relationship” as part of his bid to seek high alimony.