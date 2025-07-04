Encroachments Threatening Open Spaces, Parks in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Despite rising public concerns, Visakhapatnam’s green spaces, valued at thousands of crores, continue to be threatened by illegal encroachments. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is being accused of remaining indifferent to such illegal usurping of public property by private individuals with muscle or money or both.

The port city comprises a total of 1,366 open spaces and parks, all of which are managed by GVMC. These are distributed across eight administrative zones: 208 in Zone 1, 300 in Zone 2, 148 in Zone 3, 69 in Zone 4, 161 in Zone 5, 288 in Zone 6, 15 in Zone 7 and 177 in Zone 8.

According to GVMC norms, once a residential layout is finalised, the corporation acquires the rights to develop and protect designated vacant areas in the layout earmarked as community parks for the residents.

Incidentally, after the NDA coalition took control of the GVMC, a council meeting on June 6 saw corporators from all parties demanding clarity on maintenance of open spaces and parks, as well as measures to prevent encroachments. However, GVMC officials failed to provide comprehensive data in this regard.

Making serious allegations, Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav told Deccan Chronicle that private individuals are occupying GVMC’s open spaces and misusing them for personal gain. “They are renting government properties and even selling them. GVMC has not taken legal action or initiated any measures to protect public lands, despite repeated complaints.”

Significantly, YSRC corporator Muvvala Lakshmi Suresh from Ward 20 questioned the silence of local MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu regarding encroachments in East Point Colony. In this affluent area, there is a park estimated to be worth ₹20 crore. She alleged that the park has been encroached. To press her point during the council meeting, she went on to stand on a bench to demand action.

Corporators are demanding that GVMC enforce its existing rules, such as constructing compound walls around all open spaces and parks, putting up ownership signage, and informing local secretariats of the park’s jurisdictions. “These steps would deter encroachments and empower residents to file grievances directly with the GVMC,” emphasised Murthy Yadav. However, no such protocols are being followed.

Lakshmi Suresh went on to highlight that increasing number of temples are being constructed on open government spaces and in parks, blatantly complicating efforts to reclaim them.

Citizen-led walking clubs and community groups are actively reporting such encroachments through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS). Their efforts have resulted in no response.

Y.V. Narasinga Rao, founder president of East Point Colony Residents' Walkers’ Association, charged: “Despite frequent complaints, GVMC’s Horticulture department has not responded, raising doubts about its accountability.”

Such disconnect between public concern and civic response is widening, with many residents and corporators questioning whether the GVMC truly represents its own and public’s interests.