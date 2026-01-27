Encroachments, Narrowed Canals Keep Nellore On Flood Edge Despite Repeated Warnings

Nellore: Despite repeated flood scares and past disasters, Nellore city continues to remain vulnerable during monsoon and cyclone seasons, with officials attributing the recurring threat primarily to encroachments on irrigation canals and the long delay in restoring their original carrying capacity.

Large stretches of major canals criss-crossing the city were originally designed with a width of around 30 feet to safely drain excess rainwater. Over the years, however, rampant encroachments have reduced the effective width to just 5–10 feet at several points. Houses and commercial structures built along canal banks—often with alleged political patronage—have severely restricted water flow, making flooding inevitable during spells of heavy rainfall.

Attempts to clear these obstructions have consistently met with resistance. Following the severe floods of 2015, a proposed demolition drive by the then urban development minister P. Narayana faced strong opposition from YSRC leaders, who demanded alternative housing for encroachers before the removal of illegal structures. Officials said enforcement has since become even more complicated, with many occupants holding pattas issued by the revenue department or No Objection Certificates from the irrigation wing.

The situation is further muddied by the fact that the civic body has been collecting property tax from such structures for decades, while the electricity department has also provided power connections. Officials privately admit that these contradictions raise serious legal and administrative concerns whenever eviction is contemplated.

Against this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a major canal modernisation programme covering 12 key canals in Nellore city at an estimated cost of `50 Cr, aimed at providing a long-term solution to flooding. The initiative, spearheaded by Minister Ponguru Narayana, is part of a broader master plan to develop Nellore into a model city with resilient urban infrastructure.

The project involves systematic desilting, strengthening of embankments, widening of critical stretches and construction of retaining walls to improve stormwater discharge. Special emphasis is being placed on removing encroachments and restoring original canal alignments wherever feasible, while adopting measures to minimise displacement of residents.

To avoid confrontation with local communities, the civic body has restricted encroachment removal to three feet on either side of canals in areas where buildings exist, instead of the initially proposed six feet. In stretches free of construction, canals are being widened to the maximum possible extent. Officials said this calibrated approach seeks to balance flood safety with humanitarian considerations.

Dedicated funds have been sanctioned for the project, allowing works to be taken up simultaneously on multiple canals. Regular field inspections are being conducted to ensure quality and timely execution. In-charge mayor P. Roopkumar Yadav said the modernisation of the canal network would significantly strengthen the city’s drainage system and provide long-term protection against flooding.

Once completed, the upgraded canal infrastructure is expected to reduce inundation risks, improve urban hygiene and finally address a long-pending civic problem that has troubled Nellore for years.