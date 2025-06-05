Encroachment Of Rajahmundry Footpaths To Impede Godavari Pushkaralu

VIJAYAWADA: Rajamahendravaram is gearing up to host the Godavari Pushkaralu in July 2027. Lakhs of devotees, especially from Telugu states AP and Telangana, are expected to arrive to take a holy dip in River Godavari coinciding with the auspicious Pushkaralu.

A major concern ahead of the holy event is the available road space for pilgrims. All footpaths of Rajahmundry along each main thoroughfare in the city are fully encroached, leaving no space for pedestrians to walk.

Of main concern are the roads connecting the railway station from ILTD Junction up to Shyamala Centre, Godavari Bund Road and Central Jail Road connecting to the National Highway. These roads have footpaths. But people cannot walk on them.

This is because there are various businesses running on these footpaths. Whether two-wheeler repair shops, existing shops encroaching the footpaths in front, parking of two wheelers by shopkeepers, and street vendors occupying the pavements to sell toys, teddy bears, school bags, plastic drums, fruits, vegetables, tea and so on.

A street vendor Devi, along with her brother, has occupied the space between the police station and tahsildar’s office for selling school bags. She said, “We pay ₹3,000 for three months to a person who claims to be from the municipal corporation. We have been selling school bags and nobody has asked us to leave the place so far.”

The Godavari Bund Road had been beautified during the Godavari Maha Pushkaralu in July 2015 with huge paintings and so on. Its footpath is a shelter for beggars. Some part of it has been encroached by street vendors. Vendor Abdul Razak says, “We pay ₹50 every day to a person who allows us to sell our goods on the footpath. He also collects the same amount from several other vendors.” Razak and his family members sell teddy bears they bring from Uttar Pradesh.

The stretch of road connecting the National Highway is very horrible. Vendors on this road have to first take membership of the Viveka Thopudu Bandla Sangham by paying ₹5,000. They then have to pay ₹200 every month. Vendors on the road sell fruits, tea, food and even carry out welding.

Interestingly, civic authorities have spent several lakhs of rupees for developing the footpaths with tiles as part of beautifying the city. Several government offices are located along this road.

Authorities have no control over the pavements and vendors enjoy a field day. In fact, the trash that the encroachers generate is collected by a tractor trolley of the municipal corporation. The trash collectors collect money for the service.

Local residents and morning walkers regularly complain about the encroachment of footpaths, as they are forced to walk on the road, making them vulnerable for accidents.

When contacted, Rajamahendravaram municipal commissioner Ketan Garg said, “We are not collecting any money from street vendors. We are taking up special drives to clear the footpaths of encroachments.” These drives have apparently not yielding the desired result.

Rajahmundry city’s population is estimated to be around 5.5 lakh. It is expected to grow further in the next two years ahead of the Godavari Pushkaralu.Whether the civic authorities succeed in clearing the footpaths of encroachments is anybody’s guess