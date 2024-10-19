ENC launches cleanliness drive

Units and establishments under HQ ENC are undertaking various activities, including special drives to clear difficult-to-access areas, disposal of discarded vehicles and equipment, e-waste management, and raising awareness about recycling. These initiatives aim to sensitize naval personnel, defense civilians, and the local population regarding waste management in light of rapid infrastructure development and industrial growth in Visakhapatnam.

The Eastern Naval Command has actively participated in the Swachhata campaign by launching eco-friendly initiatives that foster collaboration between the naval community and the local populace. A release from ENC stated that the goal is to cultivate an environmentally respectful attitude today, contributing to a cleaner and healthier tomorrow.