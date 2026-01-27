ENC Chief Highlights Ensuing Global Naval Events At R-Day Parade

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla on Sunday said the nation is preparing to host three major naval events — the International Fleet Review (IFR), Exercise MILAN-26, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (Conclave of Chiefs) — the largest such gatherings in India’s history. The events will be held in Visakhapatnam from February 15.

Addressing personnel after unfurling the national flag at the naval base on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, the Vice Admiral said naval ships, two foreign aircraft carriers and delegations from several countries would participate. The fleet review by the President of India on February 18 will showcase indigenous platforms reflecting Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

He said MILAN-26 would focus on interoperability, while the International City Parade would feature contingents from 20 foreign nations. An international maritime seminar and the naval chiefs’ conclave will deliberate on key contemporary issues.

Vice Admiral Bhalla noted that the Indian Navy maintained a high operational tempo in 2025, conducted bilateral and multilateral exercises, and visited 20 foreign ports. Six warships were inducted last year, enhancing anti-submarine and rescue capabilities, with two more vessels expected to be commissioned soon.