Empowering communities through houses built with earth

Visakhapatnam: Architect Aditya Sharma is a man on a mission of promoting mud built eco-friendly homes in the peaceful Garividi town of Vizianagaram district, thereby reviving the intrinsic bond humans have had with nature. He feels humans must understand the vital role eco-friendly homes play in nurturing a sustainable future for all of us.

This compassionate initiative of Aditya’s has drawn worldwide attention, inspiring over 3,500 students from 16 countries. With his guidance, landscapes are beginning to bloom with mud dwellings, ranging from charming farmhouses to educational spaces, each a testament to a more sustainable way of living.Aditya has received offers to expand his work internationally. But he has remained rooted to his homeland, ensuring that his invaluable knowledge uplifts local communities around him.When the architect shared his vision, many within this profession expressed understandable hesitancy, wrestling with concerns over the practicality of mud homes amid a concrete-dominated world. However, as his community of fellow architects began to witness the resilience and beauty of his structures, their doubts turned into support.Aditya’s philosophy is simple and grounded in the wisdom of nature. He believes that much like birds and animals, humans have an innate ability to create shelters using materials found around them. By promoting essential skills, such as farming, cooking and natural building, he nurtures self-reliance within the community, making people realise their deeper connection with the environment, leading to a more harmonious life with the world around.The journey of Aditya began in a private architecture school, where a life-altering moment ignited his passion. During his second year, he learned that modern construction materials could harm health. This shocking discovery spurred his commitment to rediscovering ancient building traditions rich in native wisdom. The architect undertook research, finding that natural materials offer durability and eco-friendliness, significantly enhancing our overall well-being.Driven by his newfound purpose, Aditya established a training centre that offers immersive workshops focused on natural building techniques. His five to seven-day workshops are transformative experiences, allowing participants to gain hands-on skills like soil testing, wall building, waterproofing and crafting natural plasters. The goal is heartfelt and straightforward: to empower individuals to construct their homes confidently and foster a sense of agency.Beyond practical skills, participants discover the deep-rooted benefits of mud homes, such as natural temperature regulation, pollutant filtration, and a markedly reduced environmental impact.Aditya’s efforts have blossomed into heartfelt respect within the community, inspiring a new generation to embrace a lifestyle centred on sustainability and a connection with the earth. He eloquently conveys that mud homes are not merely a cost-effective choice, but an opportunity to deepen our relationship with nature, while significantly reducing carbon footprints. He addresses potential challenges around maintenance with comprehensive training and support. He brings in a perspective that homes, rather than static structures, are evolving partnerships.