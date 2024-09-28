Employees’ Transfers Transparent in AP: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Saturday expressed happiness that panchayat raj and rural development departments have completed the transfer of employees in a transparent and impartial manner.



“Only employees’ talent, efficiency and prescribed norms have been the criteria for transfers,” Pawan Kalyan remarked.

He asserted that they have executed employee transfers by eliminating corruption and ensuring that no financial transactions are involved at any stage.

“I have suggested that officials consider recommendations of public representatives and fellow cabinet colleagues for employee transfers only if they meet the required criteria,” the Deputy CM stated.

He announced that they are reviving the panchayat raj institutions that had been completely destabilised during the previous YSRC government’s tenure. “Sarpanches and heads of the panchayats had become ceremonial heads. They had been deprived of powers to execute any development works in their panchayats.

In this regard, Pawan Kalyan thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for executing the transfers in a fool-proof manner.