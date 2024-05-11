Employees JAC seeks more time for casting postal ballots

Vijayawada: Employees JAC has urged the Election Commission (EC) to continue casting of postal ballots for government employees up to 6 pm on May 11.







In a letter addressed to the chief electoral officer, union leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarulu and Palisetti Damodara Rao urged the EC to allow accepting the applications for postal ballots at the Postal Voter Facilitation Centres (PVFC) till 6 pm on May 11 or till 100 per cent utilisation of postal ballot facility by government employees.The employees JAC also requested the EC to continue PVFCs till May 30.The employees JAC mentioned that some of the government employees belonging to other constituencies and districts who have submitted postal ballot applications in Form 12 were not posted by their respective returning officers, citing that the fixed time for interview exchange had already elapsed. Hence, the EC is requested for the continuation for casting of postal ballots to ensure that 100 per cent of employees cast their postal ballots, the employees JAC added.