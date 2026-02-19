Emergency Mock Drill Held at Ahobilam Temple Ahead of Brahmotsavams

Kurnool: Ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams at the revered Ahobilam Temple, an emergency mock drill was conducted under the directions of district collector Rakumari Ganiya and superintendent of police Sunil Sheron.

The exercise was carried out under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police K. Pramod, with participation from the police, revenue, fire, and medical departments and temple authorities. Various emergency scenarios, including fire mishaps, stampede situations and security threats, were simulated to test preparedness and interdepartmental coordination.

Special focus was laid on rescue protocols for elderly persons, pregnant women and children. Medical teams demonstrated first aid and explained arrangements for shifting victims to the nearby Primary Health Centre.

Officials said the drill aimed to strengthen disaster management systems and ensure the safety of devotees during the festivities.