Elusive Tiger on Prowl, Killed Seven Cattle, NSTR Experts to Arrive Today

Vijayawada:The elusive tiger is on the prowl and killed a total of seven cattle including cows, calves and buffalo calves from January 21 to 24 in Kavadigundla forest area in Telangana and Bedanuru reserve forest area and other places falling in Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh.

The forest authorities say that the male adult appears to be aggressive and behaving in an abnormal manner by going on a spree of attacking and killing unlike the normal practice of killing a prey and eating it for one or two days.



Though the authorities expected it to return to Telangana on January 23, it changed its course and started moving in Katanagaravam, Chinnapagudem and nearby villages. The forest authorities said that villagers sighted the tiger at Antarvedigudem when they were working in the fields while it was crossing the road but it remained calm.



Meanwhile, experts from the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve will be arriving in Eluru on Sunday to take stock of the development and monitor its movement and initiate requisite measures to deal with the situation. Fortunately, so far, the tiger had. killed only the cattle.

