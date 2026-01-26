Elusive Tiger Heading For Papikonda National Park

VIJAYAWADA: The “elusive” tiger is on the move with its current location just a few kilometres away from Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari and around 2-km away from the Papikonda National Park, officials said on Monday evening.

It was last sighted at Dippakayalapadu village in Buttaigudem mandal of Eluru district.

Ever since the tiger was sighted at Kavadigundla forest area of Telangana on January 21 after it killed a cow, eight cattle have been killed so far. On Sunday night, no kill of any cattle was noticed.

With the help of drones and camera traps, the foresters are keeping track of the tiger movement. From Bedanuru reserve forest area, it moved ahead and was later located in Dippakayalapadu village. The tiger started moving further ahead after relaxing for a while in farm fields.

The forest department urged the villagers and farmers in the vulnerable areas to be on the alert and patient enough for another four days by not moving out of their homes. So far, the tiger has not attacked any human and targeted oly cows, buffaloes and their calves.

Foresters said experts from the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve have been informed about the development and their services will be taken when the situation so demands. In some situations, tigers go berserk, attack villagers and become a man eater.

The authorities have also ruled out any plan to trap the tiger in a cage and tranquilise it, similar to the practice adopted in the case of leopards, as at times this could lead to the tiger’s death.

Eluru DFO Venkat Sandeep Reddy said, “The tiger is moving towards Papikonda National Park. It may enter the park, avoid human habitations and might not attack more cattle. We are monitoring its movement with the help of drones.”