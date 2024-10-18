Eluru SP Pitches for AI Usage in Probe at National Meet

Kakinada: Eluru superintendent of police Kommi Pratahap Kishore stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a crucial role in police investigations and urged police personnel to upgrade their technological capabilities. Kishore was selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to present at the National Conference on Challenges Posed by AI, held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Friday. The event gathered senior officials from across India, including the MHA Special Secretary and key figures from law enforcement and academia.

During his presentation on Friday, Kishore showcased how AI is utilised in Eluru’s police investigations, providing a live demonstration of AI-assisted tools. He highlighted the use of AI in case management systems and facial recognition technology, which help identify suspects and streamline investigations. Kishore emphasised that AI can significantly enhance the efficiency and accuracy of law enforcement, transforming the police force into a more effective service that embodies speed, competence, empathy and transparency.

His presentation received applause from the audience, who recognized the promising implications of AI-assisted investigations for law enforcement agencies nationwide.