Eluru Range DIG inspects police stations

Kakinada:Eluru Range DIG G.V.G. Ashok Kumar inspected the Peddapuram Division Police Office, Kakinada Rural Circle Office, and Karapa Police Station on Thursday. Speaking to the media, he stated that the police are employing drone technology to identify anti-social elements and ganja smugglers.

He clarified that there is no ganja cultivation in the Peddapuram Division, despite its proximity to some border villages of the agency area. Measures have been taken to curb the transport of ganja from the agency area.

He noted that two murders occurred in the Peddapuram and Kakinada Divisions, each stemming from disputes. He instructed police officials to expedite investigations to ensure justice for the victims and convictions for the accused.

The District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, Kakinada Rural Circle Inspector D. Chaitanya Krishna, and others were present.