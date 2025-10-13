 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Eluru: People Take Up Unique Protest Against Potholes

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
13 Oct 2025 1:03 AM IST

Some posters humorously claimed that the potholes themselves would soon start filling one another, highlighting the severity of the neglect: Reports

Eluru: People Take Up Unique Protest Against Potholes
x
Site Picture — DC Image

KAKINADA: Residents of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in Eluru district staged a unique protest to draw the state government’s attention to the poor condition of the Bhimadolu–Dwaraka Tirumala Road.

Frustrated by the countless potholes along the stretch, locals displayed creative flex banners and roadside slogans that read, “I have a pothole. I am causing accidents. Fill me before another accident happens.”

Some posters humorously claimed that the potholes themselves would soon start filling one another, highlighting the severity of the neglect.

Residents alleged that the road leading to Dwaraka Tirumala, popularly known as ‘China Tirupati’, a major pilgrimage centre, was poorly constructed and had not received even basic maintenance.

They urged the authorities to take immediate action to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of commuters.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
eluru protests potholes Dwaraka Tirumala state government Special attention 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X