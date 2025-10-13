Eluru: People Take Up Unique Protest Against Potholes

KAKINADA: Residents of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in Eluru district staged a unique protest to draw the state government’s attention to the poor condition of the Bhimadolu–Dwaraka Tirumala Road.

Frustrated by the countless potholes along the stretch, locals displayed creative flex banners and roadside slogans that read, “I have a pothole. I am causing accidents. Fill me before another accident happens.”

Some posters humorously claimed that the potholes themselves would soon start filling one another, highlighting the severity of the neglect.

Residents alleged that the road leading to Dwaraka Tirumala, popularly known as ‘China Tirupati’, a major pilgrimage centre, was poorly constructed and had not received even basic maintenance.

They urged the authorities to take immediate action to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of commuters.