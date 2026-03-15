Eluru MP Mahesh Kumar Yadav’s Political Lineage Draws Attention

Vijayawada: The political background of Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav has come into focus amid growing attention around the young leader’s rise within Andhra Pradesh politics.

Mahesh Kumar Yadav represents the Eluru parliamentary constituency and comes from a family closely associated with the Telugu Desam Party. His father, Putta Sudhakar Yadav, is a senior TD leader and currently serves as MLA from the Mydukur Assembly constituency in Kadapa district.

Sudhakar Yadav has played a key role in the party’s organisational structure in the Rayalaseema region and has built a strong political base over the years. During the TD government in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, he also served as chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board.

Mahesh Kumar Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha from Eluru in the 2024 general elections after gradually rising through the party ranks.

He is also connected to another prominent political family through marriage. His father-in-law, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, is one of the most senior leaders of the Telugu Desam and has served as finance minister in the government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He earlier served as Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1995 to 1999 and has been a member of the Legislative Council for several terms.

Observers note that the combination of his father’s grassroots political network and his father-in-law’s long-standing influence within the party has strengthened Mahesh Kumar Yadav’s position in the TD.

Born in Proddutur in Kadapa district, Mahesh Kumar Yadav studied engineering before entering politics.

According to his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, a criminal case was registered against him in 2014 at Chapadu police station in YSR Kadapa district under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The FIR alleged that he used caste-based abusive language and threatened a person identified as Chinnagurivigala Yellaiah. The case was declared pending in the affidavit filed during his nomination.

Political observers say Mahesh Kumar Yadav’s election to Parliament marked a significant milestone in his career and reflects the continuing influence of political families in Andhra Pradesh politics.



