Eluru District's Tammileru, Yerrakalva, Kolleru Receiving Heavy Inflows

Kakinada: Reservoirs in Eluru district are overflowing with flood waters, with Yerrakalva, Tammileru and other water bodies filled to the brim. Gonelavagu is also overflowing while receiving 6,296 cusecs and releasing 5,123 cusecs of water levels.

Officials said people in the downstream areas have been warned about the flood waters discharged, so that they can remain alert.

Yerrakalva at Konguvarigudem is flowing at the danger level of 82.30 metres. People living in several villages of Jangareddygudem and Koyyalagudem mandals have been alerted.

Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi has requested people to reach safer places and avoid any possible danger. She said police department has taken all steps to ensure that there are no human or cattle losses.

The collector said people can dial 112 in case they face trouble from flood waters and need help. She instructed officials to shift people from low-lying areas to safer places. At the same time, she appealed to people to cooperate with officials for their safety.

Vetri Selvi and district superintendent of police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore visited the Tammileru Reservoir and flood-affected areas like Sanivarapupeta, Balayogi Bridge, and Tangellamudi bridge on Tuesday. She told media that due to the recent heavy rains and floods in River Godavari, Tammileru, Yerrakalva, Godavari coastal areas and Kolleru have been affected by floods. Officials have been directed to focus on these areas while undertaking relief measures. She said life jackets and ropes have been kept ready in all divisional centres of the district for use in cases of emergency.

SP Pratap Shiva Kishore said the police department is fully prepared to prevent any loss of life. He warned people that it is extremely dangerous to travel over causeways when flood waters are flowing. He cautioned the people to stay away from such areas.