Eluru District Police Recover ₹2 Lakhs from Cyber Criminals

Kakinada:Eluru District Police have recovered nearly Rs.2 lakhs from cyber criminals using advanced technology. According to Jangareddy police, a woman from Jangareddygudem was lured by an "online investment" advertisement and deposited Rs.90,000 online, only to later realise she had been defrauded.

She filed a complaint by dialling 1930. Additionally, a man from Eluru, attracted by an online investment advertisement promising high returns, deposited Rs.1.10 lakhs before reporting the fraud to the cyber crime cell.

Eluru District Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore directed Cyber Crime Police Station Sub-Inspector Madhu Venkata Raja and his team to recover the funds. The victims have thanked the police for their efforts. SP Pratap Shiva Kishore warned that online investment scams often involve fraudulent advertisements on WhatsApp and Telegram, encouraging users to buy products, rate reviews, and engage in Bitcoin trading schemes. He advised victims to seek police help by dialling 1930 if they are scammed.