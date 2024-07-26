Eluru: Class 7 Student Sets Sleeping Roommate Afire

Kakinada: A student studying Class VII and staying in a hostel poured petrol over his sleeping roommate and set him afire.

Eluru Three Town police said Sudhir of Gudivakalanka area had been studying in a residential school. Homesick, he wanted to do something that would get him dismissed from school and sent home.

With this intention, he bought petrol, poured it over the roommate sleeping in the same room, and set him afire.

When the roommate raised a cry, senior students arrived and put out the fire. School management admitted the injured student to the hospital.

On Thursday, Three Town police arrested Sudhir, the accused student. As night fell, police sent Sudhir home along with his parents.

The accused student is expected to be produced before the 2nd AJMC Court in Eluru, on Friday.

Eluru Three Town sub-inspector K. Prasad is investigating the case.