Eluru Carpets Get National ODOP Tag

Kakinada:The Eluru carpet industry has received One District-One Product (ODOP) recognition from the Central Government, marking a significant boost for one of Andhra Pradesh’s traditional handicraft sectors. The initiative aims to revive the district’s once-flourishing carpet industry by promoting modernisation, skill development, and market expansion.

During her visit to the Eluru Pile Carpet Weavers’ Cooperative Sales and Purchase Centre and the Eluru Association of Manufacturing Centre, district collector K. Vetri Selvi inaugurated two modern looms on Thursday. She said that the administration would extend full support to rejuvenate the industry by introducing advanced technology, modern designs, and quality production methods.

The collector instructed the joint collector to prepare a detailed report on the requirements of carpet manufacturers and workers, while the industries department was directed to assess the sector’s infrastructure and financial needs. She assured that the government would facilitate loans, subsidies, and other support to encourage youth to set up small and medium industries and food processing units in the district.

Eluru Pile Carpet Weavers’ Cooperative Purchase and Sale Society president Imtiaz Ahmed appealed to the collector to provide training for 100 workers free of cost for 18 months in modern carpet-weaving technologies. He also requested the removal of encroachments on society-owned buildings. Ahmed noted that the industry has begun receiving product orders from Uttar Pradesh and urged continued government assistance to help the sector thrive.

District Industries General Manager P. Subrahmanyeswara Rao, Tahsildar K. Gayatri Devi, and Society Director Md. Akbar were present.