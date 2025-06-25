Eligible Citizens To Get Ration, Aadhaar Cards in Nellore Soon: Minister

Nellore: Tribal welfare and women and child development minister, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, announced that within the next two months, all eligible citizens in Nellore district will receive ration and Aadhaar cards for ensuring access to government welfare schemes. The announcement came during a review meeting held at Tikkana auditorium on the premises of district collectorate, where the minister evaluated the performance of the tribal welfare and women and child development departments.

Addressing the officials, she emphasised the need for special Aadhaar enrollment centres to speed up registration as well as reaching out to communities living in remote areas. Besides this, 20 new ‘Vandan Vikas Kendras’ will be established across the district to support tribal development. Till now, only one such centre is operational.

The minister also said that the central government has allocated `50,000 crore for the development of the 5 crore scheduled tribes in the country, underlining the importance of utilising these funds effectively at the local level.

District collector O. Anand reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensure Aadhaar and ration card distribution within the timeframe. He also warned of strict action for preventing child marriages in the district.

Minister Sandhya Rani also called for improved nutritional support for pregnant women, new mothers, and children through 2,900 Anganwadi centres in the district. At present, the district has 13,000 lactating mothers, 12,000 pregnant women, 52,000 children aged between 3 and 6 years and 65,000 children aged between 7 months and 3 years.

She emphasized the need for quality supply of milk and eggs and warned suppliers of action if the quality was compromised. Monthly reviews for Anganwadi teachers were recommended to ensure accountability and improved services. The minister urged support for tribal boys and girls to continue their education at least up to intermediate level. She also visited a One-Stop Centre to check the emotional and legal support to abuse survivors was being delivered effectively. Later, the minister accompanied by the collector distributed cosmetic kits to tribal students and study material to Anganwadi workers. She also accepted public petitions and directed officials to resolve grievances promptly.

As a compassionate gesture, she visited Chenchamma, a minor girl undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, and enquired about her well-being.

Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, who was present, voiced concern over the severe hardships faced by tribal communities in the district. He urged the government to take measures to lift them out of poverty and ensure access to proper meals three times a day.

Officials from the ITDA, ICDS and tribal welfare department took part in the programme.