Eleru canal breach in Anakapalle district

Visakhapatnam: The Eleru canal in Rachapalli, Makavarapalem mandal of Anakapalle district experienced a breach due to recent heavy rains. The damage occurred at midnight on Saturday, causing the canal bank to collapse and leading to a substantial flow of water into the nearby Jagaram Pond. Authorities have commenced repair work to address the breach.

Preliminary estimates from the water resources department indicate that the heavy rainfall has caused damage to 105 various projects, including ponds, across Anakapalle district. The minor irrigation department reports losses to the tune of Rs 26.04 crore. This situation underscores the urgent need for financial assistance to restore the affected infrastructure and water resources in the region.

