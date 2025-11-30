Elephants To Safely Pass Under Chennai-Bengaluru Highway Near Palamaner

TIRUPATI: Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh is set to witness a major step in wildlife protection with three dedicated elephant underpasses being built under the Chennai-Bengaluru Express Highway near Palamaner.

The area has long recorded frequent elephant movements, with herds often appearing on the road after dusk. Forest department’s data shows elephants, usually travelling in groups, enter this stretch nearly 10–12 times a month.

The need to ensure a safe crossing for elephants became urgent after several elephants have been killed while trying to cross the highway over the years. As a result, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Forest department are redesigning a 4-km portion of the expressway that cuts through the Kaundinya-Palamaner forest zone, an ecologically sensitive area with established elephant paths.

The Chennai-Bengaluru expressway has a 7.1-km forest stretch, where wildlife movement is common. Joint surveys by foresters and highway engineers have identified three major elephant routes intersecting the road alignment. To ensure these routes remain undisturbed, highway authorities have planned dedicated underpasses, along with box culverts and small bridges for smaller animals and water flow.

Three elephant underpasses have been approved after several inspections. The main structure runs close to three kilometres. It is supported by five major pillars placed at intervals of 300 metres, 450 metres, 1,400 metres, 650 metres and 60 metres. Officials said the dimensions and height of the passage have been planned specifically to suit elephant movement.

An NHAI official explained that the distance between pillars has been deliberately kept wide to allow an unhindered path for elephants. Dark and enclosed spaces have been avoided, as they might deter the herds from entering. “Provision for lighting and natural ventilation have been included to keep the underpasses open and suitable for animal movement,” he said.

Construction of the underpasses has been going on for nearly two years, monitored daily by the Forest department. Wildlife Board has issued strict directions to avoid ecological disturbance while the work continues. Forest officials are ensuring that natural soil layers and vegetation remain untouched. All construction material is being brought from outside the forest to prevent alteration of the terrain.

Forest officials estimate that around 100 to 110 elephants inhabit the Palamaner region. They describe the ongoing work as one of the most advanced underpass systems in the country in terms of engineering and conservation standards. They express hope that it will reduce human-elephant conflict and ensure safer movement for herds in the coming years.