Elephant Herd Causes Brief Disruption On Tirumala Ghat Road

TIRUPATI: A herd of elephants created a brief commotion on the first ghat road from Tirumala to Tirupati late on Thursday night, near the 7th mile point.

According to forest officials, around five to six elephants suddenly emerged from the forest and attempted to cross the road, causing all passing vehicles to come to a halt. Drivers immediately alerted the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) frest department and vigilance officials.

Forest personnel rushed to the spot and used loud noises to drive the elephants back into the forest. During the operation, the elephants reportedly made an aggressive move towards the forest staff but were eventually pushed back without incident. Traffic movement on the ghat road was restored after the area was cleared. No injuries or damage were reported in the incident.