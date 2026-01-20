Elephant Dies of Electrocution at Mango Orchard in Chittoor

Nellore: A wild male elephant died after being electrocuted by a live electric wire in a mango orchard at Kallupalli village in Gangavaram mandal near Palamaneru in Chittoor district on Monday. Farmers who noticed the carcass alerted forest officials, who said the elephant died on the spot. An inquiry has been launched to determine whether the electrocution was accidental or caused by an illegal electric trap.

Meanwhile, continued elephant movement in the Tirumala forest area kept officials on alert. Elephants were sighted near Parveta Mandapam on Monday, days after being seen near the Seventh Mile on the First Ghat Road. As a precaution, vehicle movement was temporarily halted at Gogarbham Dam and devotees were restricted. The herd damaged a fence near Parveta Mandapam before being safely driven back into the forest, after which normal movement was restored.