Electronic Pension Sanctions Soon, Says AG Shanthipriya

Nellore: In a relief to retired government employees, 55 pension orders and 15 General Provident Fund authorizations were released during a Special Adalat held at Kasturba Kalakshetram here on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, principal accountant general Shanthipriya Sarella said the government would issue electronic pension payment orders (ePPOs) for retiring employees from this month. The initiative would begin with the finance department and gradually extend to the education and other departments in July.

Shanthipriya urged employees to understand the pension sanction process and submit proposals at least three months before retirement. Many employees delayed submission of their pension files, resulting in post-retirement hardships, she said.

The new system would allow employees to submit applications online along with required documents. Proposals from drawing and disbursing officers would be processed digitally at the AG’s office.

To help employees navigate this new system, a video tutorial has been introduced. Common mistakes like missing signatures, incomplete nomination forms, or missing deadlines often delayed pension approvals. The principal AG said they would hold special adalats in all districts including at Amalapuram and Bhimavaram.

Director of state treasury, Mohan Rao, appreciated the AG office’s efforts in reaching districts directly, saving retirees time and the hassle of traveling to state offices. District revenue officer Uday Bhaskar said error-free proposals submitted in advance would ensure timely pension disbursal.

The event also saw the participation of deputy accountant general Kishore Reddy, officials Vijay Kumar, Bhavani Prasad, Sunita, DTO Gangadhri, DCO Gurappa, SE Venkataramana, district Sainik welfare officer Harikrishna, DIPRO Sada Rao and others.