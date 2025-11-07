Electric Power Demand In Tirupati Rising With Rapid Urban Expansion

TIRUPATI: Rapid urban expansion in Tirupati has pushed its electricity consumption to higher levels, increasing pressure on the city’s existing power networks and raising concerns about the sustainability of future growth.

Energy use is steadily rising across residential, commercial and industrial sectors. A report titled “Energy Efficiency Considerations in Zoning Regulations of a City – A Study of Tirupati,” led by Dr. Janmejoy Gupta underlines the need to integrate energy considerations in urban planning. The report has been prepared with support from the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), and the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL).





Tirupati’s population has grown from 3.74 lakh in 2011 to approximately 6.5 lakh in 2024. But more importantly, the city receives a floating pilgrim population of nearly 21 lakh every month. While the city’s growth has continued, building designs have remained inefficient, power distribution infrastructure is aged and enforcement of energy guidelines remains weak. This has led to high operational challenges.



“Despite receiving over 300 sunny days a year, solar power contributes less than 0.25% to the city’s energy supply. Transmission and distribution losses are currently in the range of 15–18 per cent, mainly due to out-dated systems and the absence of a smart grid network,” the report underlined.

While power demand in residential areas is about 35 per cent, commercial and industrial establishments together account for more than 60 per cent of total power consumption.

The study points out that nearly 40 per cent of domestic energy goes toward cooling and refrigeration. Many hotels and commercial buildings continue to rely on old HVAC and lighting systems. Though the Energy Conservation Building Code is mandatory, compliance in new buildings remains below 30 per cent. LED lighting has helped reduce wastage in central parts of the city. But older fixtures elsewhere still result in 10–12 per cent excess power use.

High energy use areas in Tirupati include K.T. Road, Korlagunta, Renigunta Corridor and Leela Mahal Circle. Demand in pilgrim zones like Alipiri and Kapila Theertham spikes up seasonally by 22 per cent.

The study suggests introduction of energy-based zoning, renewable energy corridors, low-carbon zones, a smart grid to cut transmission losses below 10 per cent, mandatory energy audits for buildings over 1,000 square metres, revised building norms and rooftop solar on at least 50 per cent of new constructions and adoption of energy-efficient systems. It proposes adding 15 per cent more green cover, promoting cool roofs and increasing passive ventilation systems.

The report recommends that these measures be incorporated into the upcoming Tirupati Master Plan 2040. If implemented in phases, the study estimates a 25–30 per cent reduction in Tirupati’s carbon footprint over the next decade.